|
|
|
FOSTER, Patricia Lucinda. Passed away peacefully 31 December 2019, age 87. Loved wife of the late John; loving mother and mother-in-law of Hegman and Beverley, and Durham and Prudence; proud G-ma of Hannah, Olivia, Alexandra and Emmersen; Great-GG-ma of Isabelle and Sophia. Many thanks to the staff at The Orchards for their kindness and care. A service for Patty will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Monday 6 January 2020 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 2, 2020