Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Romaleigh
31 Ocean View Road
Northcote
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia FOSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Lucinda FOSTER

Add a Memory
Patricia Lucinda FOSTER Notice
FOSTER, Patricia Lucinda. Passed away peacefully 31 December 2019, age 87. Loved wife of the late John; loving mother and mother-in-law of Hegman and Beverley, and Durham and Prudence; proud G-ma of Hannah, Olivia, Alexandra and Emmersen; Great-GG-ma of Isabelle and Sophia. Many thanks to the staff at The Orchards for their kindness and care. A service for Patty will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Monday 6 January 2020 at 11am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -