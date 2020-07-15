|
LONGLEY, Patricia. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 12 July 2020. Dearly loved sister of Peter, sister in law of Helen, Aunt of Christopher, Lea, Alys and Jeffrey, Great Aunt to Elena and Rosie and beloved friend of many. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday 18 July at Valley Road International Church, 1 Valley Road, Mt Eden, at 11am. Heartfelt thanks to Trisha's carers and the staff at Pinesong Retirement Village, and Hospice North Shore.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020