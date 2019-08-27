|
O'GRADY, Patricia Lesley. (Nannie). Passed away peacefully on Friday August 23rd 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of John for 66 beautiful years and much loved Mother to Robert, Kevin and (Maeve), Bernie and (Helen), Ged and Caron. Cherished Nannie of seven and Great Nannie of four. Treasured sister of Leonie Dwyer and much loved sister-in-law to Elaine, Kath and Marie. Loving Auntie to many nephews and nieces. A special thank you to the team at Selwyn Oaks for the compassionate care they gave Mum. We will miss you so much Mum. You touched so many lives with your kindness, love and courage. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at the Chapel room at Selwyn Oaks, 23 Youngs Road, Papakura, Auckland on Thursday 29th July 2019 at 11am. Please join us for coffee and tea afterwards at the Selwyn Oaks cafe. Communications to Kevin O'Grady 027 2733 762. Arrangements by Fountains Funerals Papakura.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019