|
|
|
KINGI-KOIA, Reverend Patricia. Sadly passed away on the 28th October 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Beloved wife of Rev Raharuhi Koia, Daughter of George and Paparina (Biddy) Kingi, loving mother of Cilla Onehi and John-George Cross. A loving grandmother to Onix Cross along with many others. She dedicated her life to her whānau, the Church and the community. She will be dearly missed. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday 31st October 2019, 11 am at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Taneatua. She will lay at the church until then.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2019