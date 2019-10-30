Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gateway Funeral Services
17 Awatapu Drive
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty
07 3086102
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia KINGI-KOIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend Patricia KINGI-KOIA

Add a Memory
Reverend Patricia KINGI-KOIA Notice
KINGI-KOIA, Reverend Patricia. Sadly passed away on the 28th October 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Beloved wife of Rev Raharuhi Koia, Daughter of George and Paparina (Biddy) Kingi, loving mother of Cilla Onehi and John-George Cross. A loving grandmother to Onix Cross along with many others. She dedicated her life to her whānau, the Church and the community. She will be dearly missed. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday 31st October 2019, 11 am at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Taneatua. She will lay at the church until then.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.