GRAVATT, Patricia Joyce (nee Preece). Died in her sleep unexpectedly on September the 24th 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Owen. Deeply missed and always loved mother of Craig and Beth. Loved mother in law of Bronwen. Loved Gran of Anna and Josh, Travis and Tara, Elyse and Desmond, and Luke. Loved Great Gran of Reno, Isabella, Kaitlyn, Owen and Eden. Please bring only one flower each from your garden. A funeral service for Patricia will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Friday the 27th of September at 10.00 a.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019