|
|
|
CADMAN, Patricia Joyce (nee Parslow). Peacefully on 18 October 2019 after a short illness, aged 91. Loved wife of the late Bert. Mother and mother-in-law of Leigh and Vanessa, Stephen, Andrea and Ian, cherished Grandma to Jack, Emma, Shaun, Meggan, Aaron, Simon, Patrick, Michael and Sven, Great-grandmother to Isla. A Celebration of Pat's life will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Saturday 26 October at 2.30pm. Communication to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2019