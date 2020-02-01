|
ARDERN, Patricia Joyce (Pat) (nee Hodgins) (Previously Porteous). Passed away peacefully at Little Sisters, Herne Bay on Tuesday 28 January 2020 aged 85 years. Adored wife of the late Ivan. Most dearly loved mother of Linda, Donna and John, and mother-in-law of David and Mike. Cherished Nana of Natalie, James and Lauren, Dan and Megan, Victoria, Elizabeth and Daniel. Precious Grana of Alex, Wolfie and Will. Loved Pat of Viv and Norm, Sue and Phil. Loved Nana Pat of Amy and Daniel, Michael and Michelle and Lucy. Loved Great Nana Pat of Giselle and Jackson. Our grateful thanks to Crestwood management and staff over the last 23 years for their friendship, support and care of Mum. Our heartfelt thanks to the beautiful Sisters, nurses and staff at Little Sisters for the loving care they gave Mum during the 5 weeks she was with them. We know Mum would want to say a huge thank you to Dr Gary Collinson who cared so well for her and Ivan for over 35 years. Rest In Peace. A service for Pat will be held on Wednesday the 5th of February 2020 at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funeral Services, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson at 2:00pm. Please take a moment to sign the memorial book at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020