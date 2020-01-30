|
ARDERN, Patricia Joyce (n?e Hodgins, previously Porteous). Passed away peacefully at Little Sisters, Herne Bay on Tuesday 28 January 2020. Adored wife of Ivan. Most dearly loved mother of Linda, Donna and John, and mother- in-law of David and Mike. Cherished Nana of Natalie, James and Lauren, Dan and Megan, Victoria, Elizabeth and Daniel. Precious Grana of Alex, Wolfie and Will. Loved Pat of Viv and Norm, Sue and Phil. Loved Nana Pat of Amy and Daniel, Michael and Michelle, and Lucy. Loved Great Nana Pat of Giselle and Jackson. We all love you so much and will always miss you. Funeral details in Saturday's New Zealand Herald.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 30, 2020