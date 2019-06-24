Home

Patricia Joy (Tricia) EDBROOKE

Patricia Joy (Tricia) EDBROOKE
EDBROOKE, Patricia Joy (Tricia). Peacefully at Cedar Manor on Friday 21 June 2019, aged 91 years. Only child of the late John and Annie Edbrooke. A service to celebrate the life of Tricia will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road on Thursday 27 June at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations preferred posted to Waipuna Hospice PO Box 16299 Bethlehem Tauranga 3147. Communication to the Edbrooke Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2019
