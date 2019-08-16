Home

Patricia Josephine (Williams) MCDOWALL

Patricia Josephine (Williams) MCDOWALL Notice
MCDOWALL, Patricia Josephine (nee Williams). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 14 August 2019, aged 80 years. Very dearly loved wife of the late Russell. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jackie and Tony, Michael and Donna-Marie, Clare and David, Peter and Phoebe, Alison and Nick, Caroline and Mike. Much loved and loving Nana of Joshua; Daniel and Liam; Max, George and Charles; Harrison and Jacob; James, Emma, Ryan, Susannah, Matthew and Jack; Stacey, Amy and David. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Bob and Betty; Graeme and Philippa. Loved Aunty of Marie, Susan, Catherine and Kevin; Helen and Jeffrey. Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord. A Vigil Rosary will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 380 Main Road, Huapai at 6.00pm on Sunday 18 August. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church on Monday 19 August at 11.00am.



Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
