Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Thomas More Catholic Church
336 Wairau Road
Glenfield
Patricia Josephine (Pat) CLEARY

Patricia Josephine (Pat) CLEARY
CLEARY, Patricia Josephine (Pat). Passed away peacefully on 2nd December 2019 surrounded by family. Loving wife of the late Philip, cherished Mother of Kevin, Bernadette, Ann Marie, Theresa and Philip; devoted Nana of Ryan, Karl, Flynn, Ella ,Sam, Kelsey, Sarah and Claire. We have so many happy memories; You will be forever in our hearts. Requiem mass will be celebrated at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 336 Wairau Road. Glenfield on Friday 6th December at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
