CANNING, Patricia Josephine (Pat). Our loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, born 9th March 1936, died unexpectedly at Auckland City Hospital on Wednesday 27th May 2020. Beloved wife of the late Wilf. An inspiring woman who was a leader and greatly respected in St Peter's Parish and throughout the wider Waiheke Community. She was dearly loved by her family Stephen and Justine, Nikki and John, Barbara and Greg, her 10 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren in New Zealand and Australia. Many thanks to the staff in HDU at Auckland City Hospital - particularly Rincy and Tony Smith. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please direct any communications to the family to [email protected] In lieu of flowers a donation to the St John's Ambulance Service would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020