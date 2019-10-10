|
JONES, Patricia (Trish). On 8 October, 2019 passed away peacefully at Sarah Selwyn surrounded by her children. Dearly loved and admired mum and mother-in-law of Robert and Kate, Janette and Martin, David and Angie, Tony and Sarah. Dearly loved Nana to her grandchildren William, George, James, Germain, Alice, Jack, Seth, Ben, Felix, Annabelle (deceased), Tadhg and Stella. Loved sister of Bob, Jack, Eunice, and the late Vivienne. "Songs are like pictures encased in melodic motif so when we can't talk or we speak another language we can still connect through music" - Home Not Home. Thank you Mum xx Love you xx. A celebration and cup of tea with Trish will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 11 October 2019 at 12:30 pm. Special thanks to all the staff of Sarah Selwyn for their loving care of Mum.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2019