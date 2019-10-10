Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia (Trish) JONES

Add a Memory
Patricia (Trish) JONES Notice
JONES, Patricia (Trish). On 8 October, 2019 passed away peacefully at Sarah Selwyn surrounded by her children. Dearly loved and admired mum and mother-in-law of Robert and Kate, Janette and Martin, David and Angie, Tony and Sarah. Dearly loved Nana to her grandchildren William, George, James, Germain, Alice, Jack, Seth, Ben, Felix, Annabelle (deceased), Tadhg and Stella. Loved sister of Bob, Jack, Eunice, and the late Vivienne. "Songs are like pictures encased in melodic motif so when we can't talk or we speak another language we can still connect through music" - Home Not Home. Thank you Mum xx Love you xx. A celebration and cup of tea with Trish will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 11 October 2019 at 12:30 pm. Special thanks to all the staff of Sarah Selwyn for their loving care of Mum.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.