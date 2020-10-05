|
LOCK, Patricia Joan (Trisha). Born 26 July, 1952, Trisha passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on 2 October 2020, aged 68. Beloved partner of Ian, beautiful mother and mother-in-law of Daniel, Matthew and Sabine, Jessica and Adrian, and cherished Nana PJ to Ashton and Jemma, Siena and Joshua. "A courageous battle fought to the end." The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Hospice for their exceptional kindness and care. A service will be held for Trisha at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa, 10.30am, Friday 9th October. We would like to invite all family and friends to join us in celebrating the life of Trisha at her home at 4 East Point, Manly, Auckland after the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice would be appreciated. Please honour Trisha's request to wear bright colours.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2020