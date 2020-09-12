Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
Patricia Joan JOHNSTON Notice
JOHNSTON, Patricia Joan. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 8 September 2020 aged 77 years, surrounded by loving family, present and virtual. Much loved wife and soulmate of Don. Cherished mum and mother-in-law to Amanda and Alwyn and Tim and Tammy, and Nana to Gabby, Kieran, Sabina and Kara. Grateful thanks to the staff at M5 Waikato Hospital. Rest in peace Pat, your fight is finally over. Pat's funeral details to follow. All communications to the Johnston family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020
