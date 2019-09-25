Home

Patricia Janice (nee Thorburn) (Pat) STUART

Patricia Janice (nee Thorburn) (Pat) STUART Notice
STUART, Patricia Janice (Pat) (nee Thorburn). Passed away peacefully Sunday 22nd September 2019. Much loved wife of Murray Stuart, cherished Mum of Julie and Harish, Mark and Prue, Darren and Jasmine, Dean and Veronica, and adored Grandma of Ashlee, Georgia, James, Thomas, Harry, Timothy, Connor and Max. She will be forever in our hearts and dearly missed. A memorial service will be held at The Chapel, Morris & Morris, 17 Western Hills Road, Whau Valley, Whangarei, Monday 30th September at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
