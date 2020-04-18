|
KIRK, Patricia Jane (Pat) (nee Kennington). Peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Friday, 17 April 2020, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Don Kirk (Mokauiti) and loved mum and mother- in-law of Gordon and Robyn Kirk (Bathurst, NSW), and Christine and Michael Howie (Oxford, North Canterbury). Loved Nan of Darrell and Leanne (NSW), Lance and Lilli (Austria) Jacqui and Josh (NSW), Warwick and Jane (Lawrence) and Averil and Jack (Christchurch) and her 10 great grandchildren. Special thanks to staff at Waikato Hospital for their wonderful care. Private cremation. A service will be held at a later date when it is possible for our family and friends to be together. Communications to 423 Rockford Road, R D 1, Oxford 7495.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020