RODDIE, Patricia Isobel (nee McGrath). In her 95th year. Loved wife of John Joseph Roddie (deceased). At North Shore Hospital in the early hours of Wednesday 24th June 2020 Mum slipped away peacefully with loving family members by her side. Beloved mother of Susan Rosalind Melroy, Estrillita Cindy and loved mother-in-law of Daniel Phil Gil Andrew and Craig. Cherished grandmother of Monique Mathew Simon Jason Bronwyn Sinead Ashley Virgil Lewis Angela and Hillary and loving great grandmother of Qwenhyfar Lucretia Sebastian Frederick and Chloe. You are most welcome to attend a celebration of Pat's life to be held at North Shore Memorial Park 235 Schnapper Rock Road Albany on Sunday 5th July at 11am
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2020