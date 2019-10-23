Home

Patricia Irene (Pat) ALSEN

Patricia Irene (Pat) ALSEN Notice
ALSEN, Patricia Irene (Pat). Peacefully on 22 October 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Loved mother of Janet and Wayne, Gail and Ian, Kim and Allen, Kerry and Maria, Mark and Stephanie and the late Judith and Gary. Treasured Grandma of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Pat will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 24 October 2019 at 12.30 pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
