HURFIT, Patricia. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 4th November 2020, aged 91 years. Beloved Mum of Trevor and Maree. Loved Nana Pat of Trevor, Hayden, Anastasia and Jesse. Much loved Sister of Dick (deceased), Bruce, Ruth and Johnny. Loved mother in law of Karen and Billy. Thank you to all the staff at Bupa Wattle Downs Care Home. In accordance with Pat's wishes a private cremation has occurred. Ensom Funeral Services Ltd 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020