Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia HURFIT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia HURFIT

Add a Memory
Patricia HURFIT Notice
HURFIT, Patricia. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 4th November 2020, aged 91 years. Beloved Mum of Trevor and Maree. Loved Nana Pat of Trevor, Hayden, Anastasia and Jesse. Much loved Sister of Dick (deceased), Bruce, Ruth and Johnny. Loved mother in law of Karen and Billy. Thank you to all the staff at Bupa Wattle Downs Care Home. In accordance with Pat's wishes a private cremation has occurred. Ensom Funeral Services Ltd 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -