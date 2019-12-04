 -->
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St John's Rd
Meadowbank
View Map
Patricia Helen THOMAS

Patricia Helen THOMAS Notice
THOMAS, Patricia Helen. Peacefully at home on 3 December 2019 in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Russell. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Stephen Hurdley and Rosemary and Bill Davies. Fantastic grandmother and great-grandmother to Mark and Nikki, Scott and Rebecca, Thomas and Jolie, Elizabeth and Edward, Nancy and Lewis and their families. A family treasure who will be sadly missed A celebration of Patricia's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Rd, Meadowbank, on Friday, 6 December at 3pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis NZ. All communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Rd, Remuera.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
