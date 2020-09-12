Home

Patricia Graham (Pat) CARSE


1938 - 2020
Patricia Graham (Pat) CARSE Notice
CARSE, Patricia Graham (Pat). Born in Aberdeen, Scotland, 1938. Passed peacefully at home in Whitianga on 10th September, 2020. Loved wife of Bill for 61 years. Loved Mum of Jeff and Kate, Gary and Atsuko, and Debbie. Much treasured Nana of Rocquie- Lee, Samantha, Dion, Phoebe, Mia, Lena, Talia, and Brandon, and great-Nana of Khloe, Ava and Madison. A Celebration of Pat's life will be held at the Mercury Bay Boating Club, 90 Buffalo Beach Road, Whitianga on Saturday 19th September at 2:00pm. Messages to: 12B Cook Drive, Whitianga 3510.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020
