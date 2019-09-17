Home

Patricia Grace (Pat) SAMSON

SAMSON, Patricia Grace (Pat). On 12th September 2019 peacefully at Waihi Hospital. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian. Precious mother and mother in-law of Gary and Gina, Mark and Sharon, and Shelly and Mike. Treasured Gran of Calin and Tara; Adam and Reid; John and Jonelle, Kyle and great gran of Zoe. A memorial service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at St James Presbyterian Church, Moresby Avenue, Waihi on Friday 20th September at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waihi St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications to the Samson family, C/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
