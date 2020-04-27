|
SAVAGE, Patricia Gillan (nee Herlihy). Passed away peacefully at Hilda Ross Hospital, Hamilton on 26 April 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ralph. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Andrea, John and Julie-Anna, Michael and Stephanie. Awesome Grandma of Danielle and Sam, Jessica and James. "A gifted woman who loved her family, her faith and her ouststanding garden". A private family funeral Mass is to be held followed by a burial at Waihi Cemetery. A Requiem Mass will be held at a later date. Correspondence to the Savage Family, C/- P O Box 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2020