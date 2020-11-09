Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Charley Farley's
Onetangi Beach
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia GRANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Gaynor GRANT


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Patricia Gaynor GRANT Notice
GRANT, Patricia Gaynor. 30 March 1942 - 5 November 2020. Loving wife of the late Dave. Treasured best friend and Mum of Sue and Shelley, mother-in- law to Gary and James, and much loved Nan to Sean, Katie, Sam and Declan. A celebration of Mum's life will be at Charley Farley's, Onetangi Beach, at her request, on Wednesday 11th November at 12.00pm. Please wear bright, happy colours, no black, if you can. Communications to Shelley 027-208-2910 or Sue 027-874-0134.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -