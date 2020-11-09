|
GRANT, Patricia Gaynor. 30 March 1942 - 5 November 2020. Loving wife of the late Dave. Treasured best friend and Mum of Sue and Shelley, mother-in- law to Gary and James, and much loved Nan to Sean, Katie, Sam and Declan. A celebration of Mum's life will be at Charley Farley's, Onetangi Beach, at her request, on Wednesday 11th November at 12.00pm. Please wear bright, happy colours, no black, if you can. Communications to Shelley 027-208-2910 or Sue 027-874-0134.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2020