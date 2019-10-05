|
PARR, Patricia Francis (Pat) (nee Midgley). On September 30th 2019 peacefully passed away surrounded by family finally at rest. Beloved wife of Brian for 60 years. Much loved mother and mother in law of Karen and Paul, Garrick and Susan. Much loved grandmother of her 9 grandchildren and her 18 great grandchildren plus one on the way. As per Pat's wishes a private burial has taken place at the Hobsonville Church and Settlers Cemetery. Special thanks to all the carers and North Haven Hospice, Whangarei for the love, care and dedication shown to Pat and her family over the years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019