Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
12:30 p.m.
St John Vianney Catholic Church
317 Hillsborough Road
Hillsborough
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Waikumete Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia TAIGEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Frances TAIGEL

Add a Memory
Patricia Frances TAIGEL Notice
TAIGEL, Patricia Frances. Died peacefully on 4 August 2020, aged 104 this month. Widow of Richard Gross (Killed in action, Egypt 1942) and of Rex Taigel (died 1967). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Lesley-Anne Gross, Rosemary (died 2019) and Bruce Farmer, Gregory and Barbara Taigel, and Anne-Louise and Roger Sweeney. Grandmother of Janette Gross and Andy Miller, (England), David Gross and Louise Marinovich, (Auckland) Peter and Melissa Messervy-Gross, (Jersey), the late Carolyn Gross; of Margaret Farmer (Canberra), Elizabeth and Craig Hunter (Scotland), Bridget Farmer (Sydney), Victoria Farmer (Toronto), Brian Farmer (Sydney); of Rowan Taigel and Jay Pearce (Dunedin); of Krysta and Matt Hagan (Whangaparaoa), Martin and Shanshan Sweeney (Shanghai), Philip and Carla Sweeney (Vancouver). Great grandmother of Milan, Anita, Poppy, Olivia, Albert; Halcyon, Sam, Ben, Daniel, Simon, Sasha; Dante; Sam, Joseph, Ben, Jessica, Juliana, Eleanor. Special thanks to the management and staff at Gracedale, Mount Roskill, for the wonderful care given to Patricia over the last 5½ years. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St John Vianney Catholic Church, 317 Hillsborough Road, Hillsborough, at 12.30pm Saturday 8 August followed by an interment at Waikumete Cemetery. Rest In Peace



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -