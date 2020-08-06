|
TAIGEL, Patricia Frances. Died peacefully on 4 August 2020, aged 104 this month. Widow of Richard Gross (Killed in action, Egypt 1942) and of Rex Taigel (died 1967). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Lesley-Anne Gross, Rosemary (died 2019) and Bruce Farmer, Gregory and Barbara Taigel, and Anne-Louise and Roger Sweeney. Grandmother of Janette Gross and Andy Miller, (England), David Gross and Louise Marinovich, (Auckland) Peter and Melissa Messervy-Gross, (Jersey), the late Carolyn Gross; of Margaret Farmer (Canberra), Elizabeth and Craig Hunter (Scotland), Bridget Farmer (Sydney), Victoria Farmer (Toronto), Brian Farmer (Sydney); of Rowan Taigel and Jay Pearce (Dunedin); of Krysta and Matt Hagan (Whangaparaoa), Martin and Shanshan Sweeney (Shanghai), Philip and Carla Sweeney (Vancouver). Great grandmother of Milan, Anita, Poppy, Olivia, Albert; Halcyon, Sam, Ben, Daniel, Simon, Sasha; Dante; Sam, Joseph, Ben, Jessica, Juliana, Eleanor. Special thanks to the management and staff at Gracedale, Mount Roskill, for the wonderful care given to Patricia over the last 5½ years. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St John Vianney Catholic Church, 317 Hillsborough Road, Hillsborough, at 12.30pm Saturday 8 August followed by an interment at Waikumete Cemetery. Rest In Peace
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2020