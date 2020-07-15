Home

Patricia Fay (Roughton) GILLESPIE

Patricia Fay (Roughton) GILLESPIE Notice
GILLESPIE, Patricia Fay (nee Roughton). Passed away on 13 July 2020 aged 81 years. Much loved wife of the late Lyle (Barry). Adored and treasured mother of Megan, Briar, Peter and their partners. Much loved Nana Trish of Courtney, Jordon, Maison, Ethan, Chontelle, Zali, Kyla and Danielle. "At Peace at last" A private service is to be held. Patricia's family would like to thank the Ranburn Dementia Staff for all their wonderful care of their Mum All communications to the "Gillespie Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020
