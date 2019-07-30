Home

Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
0800 862 273
Patricia Evelyn (nee Cowley) (Pat) O'NEIL

O'NEIL, Patricia Evelyn (Pat) (nee Cowley). Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 27th July 2019 at her Country Lodge home. Loved wife of the late John O'Neil and mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Sandra; Kevin and Carla; Jean; Ann; Veronica and David Frew; and Stephen and Jennifer. Proud Gran of 11 grandchildren and 2 little great-grandsons. A service will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Hohaia St, Matamata at 1.00 pm on Friday 2nd August, followed by private cremation. Messages to the O'Neil family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2019
