HEMSWORTH, Patricia Evelyn (nee Gilbert) Passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019, aged 79 years at Somerset Retirement Home. Beloved wife of the late Keith. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Jeanette, Geoff and Karen, Chris, Beth and Maurice. Loved grandmother to Shannon, Tamara, Jack, Nicole, Ben, Dylan, Amy, Christy and James. Gone sailing with Keith. A service for Pat will be held at the Pakuranga chapel of Davis Funerals, 2A Udys Road, Pakuranga, Auckland on Friday August 23, 2019 at 11 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019