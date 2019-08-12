Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia HEMSWORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Evelyn (Gilbert) HEMSWORTH

Add a Memory
Patricia Evelyn (Gilbert) HEMSWORTH Notice
HEMSWORTH, Patricia Evelyn (nee Gilbert) Passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019, aged 79 years at Somerset Retirement Home. Beloved wife of the late Keith. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Jeanette, Geoff and Karen, Chris, Beth and Maurice. Loved grandmother to Shannon, Tamara, Jack, Nicole, Ben, Dylan, Amy, Christy and James. Gone sailing with Keith. A service for Pat will be held at the Pakuranga chapel of Davis Funerals, 2A Udys Road, Pakuranga, Auckland on Friday August 23, 2019 at 11 am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.