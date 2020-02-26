Home

Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Thomas More Catholic Church
336 Wairau Road
Glenfield
NEALE, Patricia Evelene. On Saturday 22 February 2020 peacefully at home after a long battle, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Lyndon. Loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Carolyn and Andy, Jacqueline and Martin, Suzanne and Mike and the late Andrea. Much loved Nana of Luke, Ise, Ashley, Christian, Jonty. Great Nana to Benji. Your strength, courage and compassion was visible to everyone around you. Funeral Prayers will be recited at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 336 Wairau Road, Glenfield on Thursday, 27 February at 11:00 am, followed by interment at Mangere Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
