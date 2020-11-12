|
HICKMAN, Patricia Ethel. Passed away peacefully at Hawera Hospital on Tuesday 10th November 2020, at the age of 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Louis. Precious 'Mother' and Mother in law of Linley and Barry Ladd, Pauline and Pearce Annabel, Julie and Chris Hausmann, Christopher and Bronwyn Hickman, Kathleen and Hamish English, John and Tracey Hickman, Clare and Rob Poole, Maria and Steven Poole, Simon and Sheree Hickman, Alice and Joe Cornforth. Cherished Nana of Catherine, and Jacob Ladd; Thomas, Mary-Ellen, Erin, Brigid, and Jonathan Annabell; Amelia, Nicholas, and Jerome Hausman; Lauren Andreoli, Emma, Gabrielle, Francesca, and Simone Hickman; Annie, Louis, and James English; Ellen, Olivia, Sophia, and Liam Hickman; Sarah, Johanna, Helen, and Matthew Poole; Isaac, Louis, Madeleine, Emily, and William Poole; Stefan, Claudia, Joshua, and Sebastian Hickman; Ethan, and Liam Cornforth, and all the partners. A special Great Nana to her 23 great grandchildren. All correspondence may be made to PO Box 241 Hawera 4640. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis NZ, and these may be left at the church or donate to cfnz. org.nz and reference Patricia. Requiem Mass to celebrate Patricia's life will be held on Saturday 14th November 2020 at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Victoria Street Hawera, commencing at 1pm. This funeral may be viewed online by clicking Patricia's link https://www. hardingsfunerals.co.nz/ tributes/ The Rosary will be prayed in the church Friday night 13th November 2020 at 7pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2020