|
|
|
SMITH, Patricia Ellen (Pat) (nee McGrath). Born November 10, 1931. Passed away on March 02, 2020. Peacefully in her sleep, at Gold Coast University Hospital, Queensland Australia, after a brief battle with leukemia. Beloved mother of Carl and Rick, mother-in-law to Gael, grandmother to Jarrod, Cameron, and Andy, sister to Bill and Ron, sister-in-law to Norma and Pauline, and aunt to Angela, David, Jeanette, Bruce, Lisa, and Rochelle. Memorial celebration Saturday March 7th (ph. Rick 0423-593-777). Pat's ashes will eventually return to New Zealand to be scattered by the family in accord with her wishes.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020