Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
Patricia Ellen (nee McGrath) (Pat) SMITH


1931 - 2020
Patricia Ellen (nee McGrath) (Pat) SMITH Notice
SMITH, Patricia Ellen (Pat) (nee McGrath). Born November 10, 1931. Passed away on March 02, 2020. Peacefully in her sleep, at Gold Coast University Hospital, Queensland Australia, after a brief battle with leukemia. Beloved mother of Carl and Rick, mother-in-law to Gael, grandmother to Jarrod, Cameron, and Andy, sister to Bill and Ron, sister-in-law to Norma and Pauline, and aunt to Angela, David, Jeanette, Bruce, Lisa, and Rochelle. Memorial celebration Saturday March 7th (ph. Rick 0423-593-777). Pat's ashes will eventually return to New Zealand to be scattered by the family in accord with her wishes.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
