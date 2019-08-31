Home

James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Patricia Ellen (nee Butler) (Pat) McBETH

Patricia Ellen (nee Butler) (Pat) McBETH Notice
Mc BETH, Patricia Ellen (Pat) (nee Butler). On August 27th 2019, in Hamilton, aged 93 years. Peacefully. Most dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Keith; Jim and Avril; Lorraine and Ian Pinfold, and Malcolm and Robyn. Very special Gran of 11 grandchildren, very proud great grandmother of 25, and 8 great great grandchildren. A service to remember and to celebrate Pat's life will be held on Monday 2nd September in the Te Kowhai War Memorial Hall at 11.00am, followed by a private family burial in the Whatawhata Cemetery. All communications to Pat's Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
