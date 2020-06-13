|
|
|
WILLIAMS, Patricia Elizabeth (Pat) (nee Harkins). Peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on 12th June 2020, in her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Treasured mum of Paul and Shirley, Stephen and Karen, Chris and Donna. Loving grandma of her 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A celebration of Pat's life will be held in the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 18th June 2020 at 12noon.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020