Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
12:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Elizabeth (nee Harkins) (Pat) WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Patricia Elizabeth (nee Harkins) (Pat) WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS, Patricia Elizabeth (Pat) (nee Harkins). Peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on 12th June 2020, in her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Treasured mum of Paul and Shirley, Stephen and Karen, Chris and Donna. Loving grandma of her 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A celebration of Pat's life will be held in the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 18th June 2020 at 12noon.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -