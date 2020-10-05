|
|
|
KAVANAGH, Patricia Elizabeth (nee Knight). Passed away on 2 October, aged 95 years. Wife of the late Leo Kavanagh. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Maria and Jerome Chuang (Hamilton), Anthony (Tony) and Ruby (Perth), Patricia and the late Jimmy McMahon (Ruakaka), Janet and Aubrey Clarke (Whakatane), and Liz Broadmore (Christchurch). Beloved Granma of 11 grandchildren and their partners and 14 great grandchildren. "You will be remembered and cherished". A service for Patricia will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Rd, on Tuesday 6 October at 9am. Many thanks to all the wonderful staff of Kauri Wing, Elmwood, Manurewa for their loving care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2020