|
|
|
SOAR, Patricia Eileen (nee Loftus). Passed away on 19 September 2020, age 91, in Auckland (formerly of Taumarunui). Beloved wife of the late Richard Soar. Mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Michelle, Geraldine and Joe, Jeanie and Chris, Neville, Rick and Debbie, David and Heather, Mary and Steve, and Kathy and Peter. Grandmother to her 16 grandchildren and 9 great- grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Dementia New Zealand would be appreciated. Family service on Wednesday, September 23. Rest in peace Mum.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 22, 2020