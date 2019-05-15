|
EGGERS, Patricia (formerly McCarthy). Passed away suddenly at Auckland Hospital on Sunday, 12 May, 2019, in her 94th year. Loving wife of the late Bill. Much loved mother and mother in-law of Colin and Betty, Julie and Dave, Helen and Rob, Geoffrey and Kathy. Loving Nana and Great Nana Pat of many. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at St Thomas Tamaki Church, 368 Kohimarama Road, Kohimarama on Friday 17 May at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 15 to May 16, 2019
