SADLER, Patricia Edith (Pat). Passed away on Friday 6th September at Hugh Green Care Home,Albany, in her 93rd year. Much loved wife of the late John Collingwood Sadler (Bob); special Aunty to nephews and their families in England, Australia and New Zealand. A beautiful lady who will be very much missed. To friends of Pat, please come and share memories with us as we celebrate the life of Pat in the Chelsea Room, Knightsbridge Village on Thursday 12th September at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2019