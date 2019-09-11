Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia SADLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Edith (Pat) SADLER

Add a Memory
Patricia Edith (Pat) SADLER Notice
SADLER, Patricia Edith (Pat). Passed away on Friday 6th September at Hugh Green Care Home,Albany, in her 93rd year. Much loved wife of the late John Collingwood Sadler (Bob); special Aunty to nephews and their families in England, Australia and New Zealand. A beautiful lady who will be very much missed. To friends of Pat, please come and share memories with us as we celebrate the life of Pat in the Chelsea Room, Knightsbridge Village on Thursday 12th September at 2pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.