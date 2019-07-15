|
|
|
DYER, Patricia. On the 13th July 2019 Pat lost her long battle with cancer she so bravely fought surrounded by family. Loved and cherished wife of Ross, mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Paul, Robyn and Stuart, Jan and Brian, and Paul and Megan. Treasured Nana to 12 grandchildren, Mitchell, Harry, Logan, Ruby, Cameron, Alex, Anna, Lewis, Abbey, George, Mollie and Sophie. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo on Wednesday 17th July at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice Trust, PO Box 950, Taupo would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2019