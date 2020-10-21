|
|
|
DYE, Patricia. Passed away 18 October 2020 at CHT St Margaret's Rest Home in Te Atatu. Fondly remembered by daughter Carol and son-in-law Dorian. Your grandsons Hayden, Oliver and Christopher hold wonderful memories of fun times with grandma playing board games, table tennis, croquet and cards. Great grandchildren Anna and Remy hold a special place in your heart. Your generosity and kindness will be missed by all of us. Rest peacefully Dear Patricia.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020