Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia DYE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia DYE

Add a Memory
Patricia DYE Notice
DYE, Patricia. Passed away 18 October 2020 at CHT St Margaret's Rest Home in Te Atatu. Fondly remembered by daughter Carol and son-in-law Dorian. Your grandsons Hayden, Oliver and Christopher hold wonderful memories of fun times with grandma playing board games, table tennis, croquet and cards. Great grandchildren Anna and Remy hold a special place in your heart. Your generosity and kindness will be missed by all of us. Rest peacefully Dear Patricia.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -