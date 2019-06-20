Home

Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Patricia Dorothy POTHAN

Patricia Dorothy POTHAN Notice
POTHAN, Patricia Dorothy. Peacefully in Rotorua on 18 June 2019. Loved wife of the late Terry Pothan (Taihape). Mother of Russell and Judy (Aus), Barry and Elaine (Te Awamutu), Ashley and Annette (Pukekohe), Heather (Te Pohue), Karen (Tauranga), and Diane (Rotorua). Loved Nan of 14 grandchildren and 30+ great grand children. Patricia's funeral will be held at 1pm, Friday 21st June, at Osborne's Funeral Directors, 197 Old Taupo Rd Rotorua.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2019
