Patricia Dawn (nee Whitehead) (Pat) PORTER

PORTER, Patricia Dawn (Pat). QSM, OStJ. Unexpectedly at her home in Ngatea, on 10th September, 2019; aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of David, loved mother of David and Fiona, Gavin and Alison, Bevin and Jo. Loved Nanna of Tegan, Rowan, Ben, Blake, and Paul. Loved sister of Rae, Noeline, Keith, and Neil, and extended family. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at the Ngatea Primary School Hall, 52 Orchard West Road, Ngatea, tomorrow (Friday) 13th September, at 2pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Goldfields School would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to 55 Norwood Road, Paeroa.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
