Patricia Claire. SPARK

Patricia Claire. SPARK Notice
SPARK, Patricia Claire. 5 June 1940 - 24 May 2019 Passed away peacefully in Taupo. Soul mate to the late Alec. Mother to Michael, Glen and Megan. Grandmother to her many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. "Once again reunited with your soul mate Alec". A graveside service for Pat will be held Thursday 6th of June, 11.00 am at the Taupo Public Cemetery. All communications c/- P.O Box 940 Taupo. TAUPO Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2019
