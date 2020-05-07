Home

Patricia Charlotte (nee Phelan) (Pat) COURT


1929 - 2020
COURT, Patricia Charlotte (Pat) (nee Phelan). Born May 05, 1929. Passed away on May 04, 2020 peacefully under kind care at the Bupa Te Puke Country Lodge Care Home. Beloved mother of Janice (Jan) and Steven (sadly recently deceased). Adored grandmother of Steven, Glen, Saffron, and Rafael and great grandmother of Jesse, Emily, Charlotte, Zoe, Ruby, Mila, Olivia, and Kaidyn. A private cremation has been held. A memorial will be held to celebrate Pat's life at a date to be confirmed. Contact Jan or Glen. May you rest in peace, we miss you x.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2020
