Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Elim Church (the Church by the wharf)
117 Jellicoe Crescent
Thames
Patricia Carolyn (Peachy) DUGGAN

Patricia Carolyn (Peachy) DUGGAN Notice
DUGGAN, Patricia Carolyn (Peachy). Passed unexpectedly at home on 19th September, 2020; aged 70 years. Much loved Mum of Tracey, Lisa, and Kelly, Treasured Nana and Great- Nan to all of her Grandies. 'May your Heart and Soul find peace and comfort'. A service to celebrate Peachy's life will be held in the Elim Church (the Church by the wharf), 117 Jellicoe Crescent, Thames on Saturday 26th September at 10am, followed by private cremation. All communication: 8070 Paeroa Kopu Road, Hikutaia.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2020
