BLACK, Patricia. Born December 31, 1926. In loving memory of Patricia Black who passed away at home on Saturday 1 August 2020. Loving wife of the late Laurence Ivan Black. Beloved daughter of Louie and Jessie Locke. Mother of Kevin Black and Lauren Jenkins, and mother-in-law of Warren Jenkins. Grandmother and great grandmother to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Patricia will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home Chapel, 79 Line Road Glen Innes on Wednesday 5 August at 11.00 am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2020