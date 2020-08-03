Home

Morrison Wm Funeral Director Ltd
79 Line Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-521 3100
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Patricia BLACK


1926 - 2020
Patricia BLACK Notice
BLACK, Patricia. Born December 31, 1926. In loving memory of Patricia Black who passed away at home on Saturday 1 August 2020. Loving wife of the late Laurence Ivan Black. Beloved daughter of Louie and Jessie Locke. Mother of Kevin Black and Lauren Jenkins, and mother-in-law of Warren Jenkins. Grandmother and great grandmother to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Patricia will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home Chapel, 79 Line Road Glen Innes on Wednesday 5 August at 11.00 am followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2020
