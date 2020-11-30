Home

Requiem Mass
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Anthony's Catholic Church
Great South Road
Huntly
Patricia Beryl (Pat) STRAKER

STRAKER, Patricia Beryl (Pat). On 28th November 2020. Peacefully at the Assisi Home, Matangi, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Frank. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Lance and Kath, Sheryl and Gordie Dabell, Gregory and Vicki. Much loved Nana and Grandma of nine grandchildren, 13 Great grand children, 3 step grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren. Our Matriarch has gone and is at peace with Dad. Special thanks to the staff at Assisi Home and St Johns and their staff for there wonderful support of Mum. Requiem Mass will be Celebrated at St Anthony's Catholic Church, Great South Road, Huntly on Thursday, 3rd December at 11am to be followed by interment at the Kimihia, Lawn Cemetery, Huntly. All communications to the Straker family, RD1, Huntly 3771.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020
