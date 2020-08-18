Home

Patricia Anne (nee Marshall) (Trisha) CAMPBELL


1933 - 2020
Patricia Anne (nee Marshall) (Trisha) CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL, Patricia Anne (Trisha) (nee Marshall). Born March 21, 1933. Passed away on August 14, 2020. Mum passed away at 2.10 pm after a long and hard fought battle with cancer. Trisha was a much loved mother to Murray and Andrew, a much loved Sister and Aunty, a loving Anma to her five grandchildren and a great friend to many. The family would like to thank relatives and friends for their support, Hugh Green Care Home, Hospice and the wonderful staff in Ward 4 at North Shore Hospital who made Trisha's last days as comfortable as possible. When Alert levels allow, a memorial service will be held to celebrate Trisha's long and eventful life. Date and venue TBC. Rest in peace Mum, you are a beautiful singing angel, now in heaven.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020
