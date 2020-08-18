|
CAMPBELL, Patricia Anne (Trisha) (nee Marshall). Born March 21, 1933. Passed away on August 14, 2020. Mum passed away at 2.10 pm after a long and hard fought battle with cancer. Trisha was a much loved mother to Murray and Andrew, a much loved Sister and Aunty, a loving Anma to her five grandchildren and a great friend to many. The family would like to thank relatives and friends for their support, Hugh Green Care Home, Hospice and the wonderful staff in Ward 4 at North Shore Hospital who made Trisha's last days as comfortable as possible. When Alert levels allow, a memorial service will be held to celebrate Trisha's long and eventful life. Date and venue TBC. Rest in peace Mum, you are a beautiful singing angel, now in heaven.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020