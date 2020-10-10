Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Chartwell Cooperating Church (St Albans)
Patricia Anne (nee Jenks) (Paddy) MILLAR

Patricia Anne (nee Jenks) (Paddy) MILLAR Notice
MILLAR, Patricia (Paddy) Anne (Nee Jenks). Passed away peacefully at Cascades Retirement Village on 8 October 2020 Aged 95 Beloved wife of the late Malcolm. Dearly loved Mother of the Late Prue, Peter and Elizabeth Much Loved Grandmother of Debi, Bridget, Jared, Jono, Annagred, Megan and Mark. Proud Great Grandmother of her 14 Great Grandchildren. A service to celebrate Paddy's life will be held at Chartwell Cooperating Church (St Albans) at 2pm Wednesday 14th October. All communications C/- The Millar Family PO Box 4449 Hamilton East Hamilton 3247



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
